Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Stock Position Decreased by Zacks Investment Management

Zacks Investment Management lowered its holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 767,568 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,217 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management owned approximately 0.05% of Mondelez International worth $44,880,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MDLZ. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 73.3% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 496.0% during the fourth quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 596 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 75.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDLZ traded up $0.88 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $59.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,478,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,319,673. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.27, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.75. Mondelez International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.12 and a fifty-two week high of $60.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67. The company had revenue of $7.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.15 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 11.99%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a $0.315 dividend. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.01%.

Mondelez International announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, December 2nd that permits the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 4.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MDLZ. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Mondelez International from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Mondelez International from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Mondelez International from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.33.

In related news, Director Peter W. May sold 982,051 shares of Mondelez International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.63, for a total transaction of $54,631,497.13. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $715,735.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Peter W. May sold 56,234 shares of Mondelez International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total value of $3,093,432.34. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,866 shares in the company, valued at $707,758.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,258,915 shares of company stock worth $125,594,725. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

