Monolith Price Tops $0.30 on Exchanges (TKN)

Monolith (CURRENCY:TKN) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 27th. One Monolith coin can now be purchased for about $0.30 or 0.00000546 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Monolith has traded 9.6% lower against the dollar. Monolith has a total market capitalization of $10.12 million and approximately $14,968.00 worth of Monolith was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

THETA (THETA) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.89 or 0.00021831 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.21 or 0.00048106 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000375 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $342.26 or 0.00628224 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001837 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.49 or 0.00065134 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001840 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000919 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.75 or 0.00023411 BTC.

About Monolith

TKN is a coin. It launched on May 6th, 2017. Monolith’s total supply is 39,406,760 coins and its circulating supply is 34,012,088 coins. Monolith’s official website is monolith.xyz . The Reddit community for Monolith is /r/TokenCard and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Monolith is medium.com/@Monolith

According to CryptoCompare, “TokenCard was a project focused on providing an easy method for users to interact and secure their tokens. It allowed users to keep their Ethereum-based tokens secure and under user-set spending and security parameters through the Token Contract Wallet. The tokens couldbe spend through the physical TokenCard, nabling online payments, PoS transactions and ATM withdrawals. TokenCard rebranded to Monolith “

Buying and Selling Monolith

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monolith directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monolith should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Monolith using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

