MonotaRO Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MONOY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

MonotaRO Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MONOY) saw a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, a growth of 1,750.0% from the February 28th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup upgraded MonotaRO from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut MonotaRO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of MonotaRO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th.

Shares of MonotaRO stock traded up $1.71 during trading on Friday, hitting $55.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,007. The stock has a market cap of $13.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 123.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 0.28. MonotaRO has a 52 week low of $23.85 and a 52 week high of $65.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $57.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.85.

MonotaRO Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates an online MRO products store in Japan and internationally. It offers products in various categories, such as safety protection equipment, work clothes, and safety shoes; logistics, storage, and packing supplies; tapes; safety supplies/safety signs; office supplies; office furniture/lighting/cleaning supplies; cutting tools/abrasives; measurement/surveying supplies; work/electric/pneumatic tools; spray/oil/grease/paint/adhesion/repair/welding supplies; and agricultural materials/gardening supplies.

