MoonSwap (MOON) 1-Day Volume Reaches $815,830.00

MoonSwap (CURRENCY:MOON) traded up 24.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 27th. One MoonSwap token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.74 or 0.00003090 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. MoonSwap has a total market cap of $29.34 million and approximately $815,830.00 worth of MoonSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, MoonSwap has traded up 40.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get MoonSwap alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $185.27 or 0.00329324 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0547 or 0.00000097 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00003814 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0307 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001047 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000615 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00004184 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000181 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002379 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000543 BTC.

About MoonSwap

MoonSwap is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 28th, 2013. MoonSwap’s total supply is 16,901,768 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,880,761 tokens. MoonSwap’s official website is moonswap.fi . The official message board for MoonSwap is medium.com/@MoonSwap . MoonSwap’s official Twitter account is @RealMooncoin

Buying and Selling MoonSwap

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MoonSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MoonSwap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MoonSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MoonSwap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MoonSwap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.