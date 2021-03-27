More Coin (MORE) Trading 6.8% Lower Over Last 7 Days

More Coin (CURRENCY:MORE) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 27th. One More Coin token can currently be bought for $0.0767 or 0.00000137 BTC on popular exchanges. More Coin has a market capitalization of $153,332.54 and $1,048.00 worth of More Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, More Coin has traded 6.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.93 or 0.00021325 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $26.81 or 0.00047909 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000368 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $343.49 or 0.00613796 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001788 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $36.36 or 0.00064965 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001796 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000904 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.95 or 0.00023135 BTC.

More Coin Profile

MORE is a token. It was first traded on June 26th, 2019. More Coin’s total supply is 30,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,000,000 tokens. More Coin’s official Twitter account is @getmorecoin . The official website for More Coin is www.mre.live

According to CryptoCompare, “MORE is an innovation in nightlife, live entertainment, and membership. A membership to MORE will give users preferred access to nightclubs in Los Angeles, New York, Las Vegas, and Orange County. MORE members have access to reciprocal clubs around the country in addition to MORE home clubs. MORE members may also spend cryptocurrency on various club services. “

More Coin Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as More Coin directly using US dollars.

