Morgan Advanced Materials plc (OTCMKTS:MCRUF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Morgan Advanced Materials plc (OTCMKTS:MCRUF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 99.7% from the February 28th total of 34,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Morgan Advanced Materials in a report on Friday, March 5th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Morgan Advanced Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th.

MCRUF stock remained flat at $$4.31 during trading on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.31 and a beta of 0.71. Morgan Advanced Materials has a 52-week low of $2.36 and a 52-week high of $4.31. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Morgan Advanced Materials plc operates as a materials science and application engineering company. The company offers high-temperature insulating fiber products, microporous products, firebricks, monolithic products, heat shields, fired refractory shapes, and structural block insulation products; crucibles, foundry products, and furnace industries furnace ranges; and seals and bearings, as well as general pump components, such as shafts, vanes, rotors, and washers.

