Morgan Sindall Group (LON:MGNS) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1,422.41

Shares of Morgan Sindall Group plc (LON:MGNS) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,422.41 ($18.58) and traded as high as GBX 1,780 ($23.26). Morgan Sindall Group shares last traded at GBX 1,768 ($23.10), with a volume of 639,391 shares trading hands.

Separately, Liberum Capital boosted their price objective on Morgan Sindall Group from GBX 1,700 ($22.21) to GBX 1,800 ($23.52) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,624.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,422.41. The firm has a market cap of £819.59 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.61, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 29th will be issued a dividend of GBX 40 ($0.52) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.42%. This is a boost from Morgan Sindall Group’s previous dividend of $21.00. Morgan Sindall Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.21%.

In other news, insider John Christopher Morgan sold 13,321 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,800 ($23.52), for a total value of £239,778 ($313,271.49). Also, insider Steve Crummett sold 12,756 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,776 ($23.20), for a total value of £226,546.56 ($295,984.53).

Morgan Sindall Group Company Profile (LON:MGNS)

Morgan Sindall Group plc operates as a construction and regeneration company in the United Kingdom. The company operates in six divisions: Construction & Infrastructure, Fit Out, Property Services, Partnership Housing, Urban Regeneration, and Investments. The Construction & Infrastructure division offers infrastructure services to highways, rail, aviation, energy, water, and nuclear markets; and construction services in education, healthcare, defence, commercial, industrial, leisure, and retail markets.

