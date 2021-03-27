Morgan Stanley Boosts Stock Position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Morgan Stanley lifted its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,250,619 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,902 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 2.72% of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF worth $1,436,580,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Cribstone Capital Management LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 3,775.0% during the 4th quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter.

IJH opened at $261.81 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $254.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $223.76. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a one year low of $131.78 and a one year high of $268.10.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

