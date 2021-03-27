Morgan Stanley Buys 453,661 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,879,752 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 453,661 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 7.46% of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF worth $1,392,827,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Ameritas Investment Company LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 8,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,051,000 after buying an additional 1,334 shares during the period. Corepath Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $489,000. Colony Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 112.5% during the 4th quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 121,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,617,000 after purchasing an additional 64,585 shares in the last quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC now owns 324,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,578,000 after purchasing an additional 10,761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sax Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,474,000.

Shares of IVE stock opened at $142.23 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $136.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $125.51. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a one year low of $90.96 and a one year high of $143.11.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

