Morgan Stanley Grows Stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 35.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,596,150 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,973,604 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 4.32% of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF worth $1,318,711,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEU. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 66.8% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 18,432,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,170,160,000 after purchasing an additional 7,382,670 shares in the last quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 6,607.4% in the fourth quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. now owns 1,616,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,592,324 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $40,014,000. QS Investors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 3,362,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,217,000 after purchasing an additional 680,664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Performa Ltd US LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 2,223.0% in the fourth quarter. Performa Ltd US LLC now owns 524,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,592,000 after purchasing an additional 501,625 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VEU stock opened at $61.02 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 12-month low of $39.08 and a 12-month high of $63.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $61.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.76.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

