Morgan Stanley Increases Stock Position in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 13.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,208,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 987,581 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 1.90% of Crown Castle International worth $1,306,761,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crown Castle International during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bainco International Investors purchased a new position in shares of Crown Castle International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crown Castle International during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Crown Castle International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Crown Castle International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. 90.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director J Landis Martin acquired 1,180 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $160.99 per share, with a total value of $189,968.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 145,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,443,363.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Kenneth Jay Simon sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.77, for a total transaction of $904,620.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 76,407 shares in the company, valued at $11,519,883.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 7,780 shares of company stock worth $1,253,828 and sold 14,796 shares worth $2,270,261. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CCI. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Crown Castle International in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Crown Castle International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $177.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Crown Castle International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Crown Castle International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $158.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $173.80.

CCI stock opened at $173.29 on Friday. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 52 week low of $133.80 and a 52 week high of $180.00. The company has a market capitalization of $74.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $160.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $160.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.75. Crown Castle International had a net margin of 13.09% and a return on equity of 7.57%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. Crown Castle International’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a $1.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $5.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. Crown Castle International’s payout ratio is currently 93.50%.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

