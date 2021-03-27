Morgan Stanley Purchases 191,508 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,787,711 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 191,508 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 2.60% of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF worth $1,381,732,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 10,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 32,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,630,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. New World Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. New World Advisors LLC now owns 2,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 474 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 936 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VIG opened at $147.99 on Friday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52 week low of $98.40 and a 52 week high of $148.06. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $142.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $137.34.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

