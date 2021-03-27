Morgan Stanley Purchases 527,334 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Morgan Stanley boosted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,570,679 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 527,334 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 4.46% of iShares TIPS Bond ETF worth $1,221,698,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,217,915 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $793,718,000 after purchasing an additional 639,433 shares during the last quarter. XML Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 71.7% in the 4th quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 26,682 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,406,000 after buying an additional 11,143 shares during the last quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,963,000. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC now owns 38,001 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,851,000 after buying an additional 2,572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oxbow Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,406,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA TIP opened at $126.03 on Friday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $117.75 and a twelve month high of $128.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $126.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $126.40.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

