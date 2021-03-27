Morgan Stanley Sells 806,051 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Morgan Stanley trimmed its stake in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 9.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,062,017 shares of the company’s stock after selling 806,051 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.70% of Zoetis worth $1,334,264,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Zoetis in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Zoetis in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Zoetis in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 92.50% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Robert Edward Kelly sold 2,054 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.15, for a total transaction of $331,002.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,616,173.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert W. Scully acquired 7,590 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $164.68 per share, with a total value of $1,249,921.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE ZTS opened at $156.15 on Friday. Zoetis Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $110.75 and a fifty-two week high of $176.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 3.47. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $156.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $160.81. The stock has a market cap of $74.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.71.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.05. Zoetis had a return on equity of 63.89% and a net margin of 25.50%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 20th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.47%.

ZTS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Zoetis from $197.00 to $203.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Bank of America raised Zoetis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Zoetis from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $166.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.08.

About Zoetis

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

