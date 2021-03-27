Morpheus Labs (MITX) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $13.09 Million

Morpheus Labs (CURRENCY:MITX) traded up 19.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 27th. Morpheus Labs has a total market capitalization of $69.52 million and approximately $13.09 million worth of Morpheus Labs was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Morpheus Labs has traded 86.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Morpheus Labs token can now be bought for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000292 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

THETA (THETA) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.93 or 0.00021220 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.04 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000366 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $347.48 or 0.00617934 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.70 or 0.00065269 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001779 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001785 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000927 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.97 or 0.00023073 BTC.

About Morpheus Labs

Morpheus Labs (CRYPTO:MITX) is a token. Its launch date was February 15th, 2018. Morpheus Labs’ total supply is 728,999,995 tokens and its circulating supply is 423,057,376 tokens. Morpheus Labs’ official Twitter account is @morpheus_labs_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Morpheus Labs is morpheuslabs.io

Morpheus Labs Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Morpheus Labs directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Morpheus Labs should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Morpheus Labs using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

