MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) Shares Sold by Colony Group LLC

Colony Group LLC trimmed its position in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,552 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 237 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in MSCI were worth $2,479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Shilanski & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MSCI by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 3,165 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,413,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its position in shares of MSCI by 53.1% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 98 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its stake in shares of MSCI by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 1,702 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $607,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MSCI by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,326 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of MSCI by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 172 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. 89.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get MSCI alerts:

MSCI stock opened at $424.87 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $420.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $399.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.51 and a beta of 0.91. MSCI Inc. has a one year low of $265.29 and a one year high of $455.81.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The technology company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.02). MSCI had a negative return on equity of 226.94% and a net margin of 34.28%. The business had revenue of $443.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $434.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.67 EPS. MSCI’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that MSCI Inc. will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th were paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.45%.

In related news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.52, for a total value of $1,051,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 267,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,644,271.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.94% of the company’s stock.

MSCI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of MSCI in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $475.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on MSCI from $422.00 to $448.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Barclays boosted their price target on MSCI from $360.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, UBS Group raised MSCI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $452.00 to $463.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. MSCI has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $453.71.

MSCI Profile

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through Index, Analytics, and All Other segments. The Index segment primarily provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

See Also: How to use beta for portfolio diversification

Receive News & Ratings for MSCI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSCI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.