Name Changing Token (NCT) Price Hits $0.17

Name Changing Token (CURRENCY:NCT) traded up 5.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 27th. One Name Changing Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000300 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Name Changing Token has traded 31.6% lower against the US dollar. Name Changing Token has a total market cap of $6.58 million and $468,986.00 worth of Name Changing Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Name Changing Token Profile

Name Changing Token (NCT) is a coin. It was first traded on January 28th, 2021. Name Changing Token’s total supply is 39,066,201 coins. Name Changing Token’s official Twitter account is @TheHashmasks

According to CryptoCompare, “The Name Changing Token (NCT) is the native token of the Hashmasks artwork. The NCT serves only one single purpose: It allows its holder to give their Hashmask a unique name that is permanently stored and publicly visible on the Ethereum Blockchain. Thus, commoditizing the name itself and making it the rarest of all attributes within the entire project. This opens up a whole new dimension for collectibles where the value hierarchy of the individual pieces of the whole collective art is highly impacted by the preferences of the consumers.”

