Nano (NANO) Hits Market Cap of $603.54 Million

Nano (CURRENCY:NANO) traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 27th. One Nano coin can currently be purchased for $4.53 or 0.00008073 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Nano has traded down 10.2% against the U.S. dollar. Nano has a market capitalization of $603.54 million and $30.39 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56,106.66 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,714.20 or 0.03055247 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $186.32 or 0.00332086 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $506.20 or 0.00902208 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0544 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $223.05 or 0.00397549 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $199.96 or 0.00356391 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00003841 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $134.12 or 0.00239041 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.96 or 0.00021308 BTC.

About Nano

Nano (NANO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 29th, 2016. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. Nano’s official website is nano.org/en . The Reddit community for Nano is /r/nanocurrency/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Nano is forum.nano.org . Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here

Nano Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nano should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nano using one of the exchanges listed above.

