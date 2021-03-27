Nanophase Technologies Co. (OTCMKTS:NANX) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Nanophase Technologies Co. (OTCMKTS:NANX) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,200 shares, a growth of 300.0% from the February 28th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 43,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:NANX traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.15. The company had a trading volume of 8,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,284. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.81. The firm has a market cap of $43.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -115.00 and a beta of 1.23. Nanophase Technologies has a 1-year low of $0.17 and a 1-year high of $1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.35.
About Nanophase Technologies
