Nanophase Technologies Co. (OTCMKTS:NANX) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Nanophase Technologies Co. (OTCMKTS:NANX) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,200 shares, a growth of 300.0% from the February 28th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 43,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:NANX traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.15. The company had a trading volume of 8,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,284. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.81. The firm has a market cap of $43.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -115.00 and a beta of 1.23. Nanophase Technologies has a 1-year low of $0.17 and a 1-year high of $1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.35.

About Nanophase Technologies

Nanophase Technologies Corporation, a skin and sun care focused company, provides engineered materials, formulation development, and commercial manufacturing with an integrated family of technologies in North America and internationally. It offers surface engineered zinc oxide and titanium dioxide for sunscreens and personal care products; fully formulated cosmetics under the SolÃ©sence brand name; and advanced materials products, such as architectural coatings, industrial coatings, abrasion-resistant additives, plastics additives, medical diagnostics, and various surface finishing technologies applications.

