NaPoleonX (NPX) Achieves Market Capitalization of $8.93 Million

NaPoleonX (CURRENCY:NPX) traded 14.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 27th. NaPoleonX has a market cap of $8.93 million and $5,421.00 worth of NaPoleonX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, NaPoleonX has traded down 13.1% against the US dollar. One NaPoleonX coin can currently be purchased for about $0.35 or 0.00000649 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.66 or 0.00021466 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.15 or 0.00048120 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $341.33 or 0.00628171 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001842 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $35.33 or 0.00065019 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001844 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000914 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.69 or 0.00023362 BTC.

NaPoleonX is a coin. It launched on September 29th, 2017. NaPoleonX’s total supply is 29,800,000 coins and its circulating supply is 25,330,000 coins. The Reddit community for NaPoleonX is /r/NapoleonX . NaPoleonX’s official message board is medium.com/@napoleonx.ai . NaPoleonX’s official Twitter account is @NapoleonXai . NaPoleonX’s official website is napoleonx.ai

According to CryptoCompare, “NapoleonX project is about sponsoring the launch of a series of Decentralized Autonomous Funds (DAFs). These vehicles will invest in 100% algorithmic solutions proposed by Napoleon Crypto. NapoleonX will benefit from 85% of all performance fees generated by the various DAFs and 100% of the performance on its participation in these vehicles. Napoleon Crypto will run a platform that will enable the design of algorithmic solutions on an open source scheme. It will act as an advisor to NapoleonX by regularly proposing new algorithms to launch new DAFs. NapoleonX will vote on the effectively launched DAFs. In exchange, Napoleon Crypto will benefit from 15% of all performance fees. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NaPoleonX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NaPoleonX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NaPoleonX using one of the exchanges listed above.

