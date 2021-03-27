Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) Shares Sold by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC cut its holdings in shares of Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) by 10.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 775,894 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 94,603 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned about 0.91% of Natera worth $77,217,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NTRA. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Natera by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,237,294 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $620,736,000 after purchasing an additional 717,481 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Natera by 39.5% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,268,133 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $91,610,000 after purchasing an additional 359,181 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Natera by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,101,604 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $109,632,000 after purchasing an additional 13,639 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Natera by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,017,266 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $101,239,000 after purchasing an additional 40,367 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Natera by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 816,749 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $81,282,000 after purchasing an additional 31,920 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Natera alerts:

In other Natera news, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 8,155 shares of Natera stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $937,825.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 38,282 shares in the company, valued at $4,402,430. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Burkes Brophy sold 448 shares of Natera stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.04, for a total value of $47,057.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 64,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,773,819.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 132,319 shares of company stock worth $13,501,981 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 9.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Natera stock opened at $93.64 on Friday. Natera, Inc. has a one year low of $24.85 and a one year high of $127.19. The company has a market cap of $8.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.34 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 4.57 and a current ratio of 4.68. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $110.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.01.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The medical research company reported ($0.89) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.28). Natera had a negative return on equity of 53.39% and a negative net margin of 52.11%. On average, analysts predict that Natera, Inc. will post -2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on NTRA shares. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Natera from $95.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Natera from $127.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Natera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Natera from $92.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Natera from $87.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.33.

Natera Profile

Natera, Inc provides preconception and prenatal genetic testing services. It offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother, as well as twin pregnancies for zygosity; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases; and Spectrum to analyze chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

See Also: Call Option Volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA).

Receive News & Ratings for Natera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.