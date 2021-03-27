National Bank Financial Downgrades Savaria (TSE:SIS) to Sector Perform Overweight

Savaria (TSE:SIS) was downgraded by stock analysts at National Bank Financial from an “outperform overweight” rating to a “sector perform overweight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

SIS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Scotiabank upped their price target on Savaria from C$20.00 to C$20.50 in a report on Friday. National Bankshares upped their price target on Savaria from C$18.50 to C$20.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Savaria from C$22.00 to C$23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Cormark boosted their price objective on Savaria from C$18.00 to C$19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd.

Shares of SIS opened at C$18.13 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$17.28 and a 200 day moving average price of C$15.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.76. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.67. Savaria has a 52-week low of C$9.52 and a 52-week high of C$19.03.

Savaria Corporation designs, engineers, and manufactures products for personal mobility in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Accessibility, Adapted Vehicles, and Patient Handling. The Accessibility segment designs, manufactures, distributes, and installs accessibility products, such as stairlifts for straight and curved stairs, vertical and inclined wheelchair lifts, and elevators for home and commercial use.

