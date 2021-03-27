National Express Group (LON:NEX) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $227.80

National Express Group PLC (LON:NEX)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 227.80 ($2.98) and traded as high as GBX 320.80 ($4.19). National Express Group shares last traded at GBX 315.40 ($4.12), with a volume of 1,988,067 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NEX. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on National Express Group from GBX 255 ($3.33) to GBX 330 ($4.31) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on National Express Group from GBX 280 ($3.66) to GBX 360 ($4.70) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “top pick” rating and set a GBX 300 ($3.92) target price on shares of National Express Group in a research note on Monday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 332.22 ($4.34).

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 303.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 227.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.27, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of £1.94 billion and a P/E ratio of -5.45.

In other news, insider Chris Davies sold 28,901 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 304 ($3.97), for a total value of £87,859.04 ($114,788.40).

About National Express Group

National Express Group PLC provides public transport services in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, North Africa, North America, and the Middle East. The company operates through UK, German Rail, ALSA, and North America segments. It owns and leases buses, coaches, and trains to deliver local, regional, national, and international transportation services.

