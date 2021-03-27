National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG) Stock Position Lowered by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp lessened its position in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 600,098 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 20,670 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.08% of National Grid worth $35,424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NGG. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of National Grid by 26.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,454 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $528,000 after buying an additional 1,951 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of National Grid by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 35,968 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,079,000 after buying an additional 4,684 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of National Grid by 30.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 146,382 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,459,000 after buying an additional 34,138 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of National Grid by 28.3% in the 3rd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,065 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 1,118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of National Grid in the 3rd quarter worth $710,000. 4.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NGG stock opened at $59.49 on Friday. National Grid plc has a 1-year low of $50.86 and a 1-year high of $63.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The company has a market capitalization of $42.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.85, a P/E/G ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 0.32. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.89.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of National Grid in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of National Grid in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded National Grid from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded National Grid from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of National Grid in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. National Grid has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.00.

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and natural gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, US Regulated, and National Grid Ventures (NGV) and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment owns and operates electricity transmission networks, which comprise approximately 7,212 kilometers of overhead lines; 2,239 kilometers of underground cables; and 347 substations in England and Wales, as well as Scottish electricity transmission systems.

