Natixis S.A. (OTCMKTS:NTXFF) Short Interest Down 80.3% in March

Natixis S.A. (OTCMKTS:NTXFF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 127,200 shares, a decline of 80.3% from the February 28th total of 644,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 106.0 days.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on NTXFF shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Natixis in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Natixis in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. UBS Group downgraded shares of Natixis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Natixis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th.

Get Natixis alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:NTXFF remained flat at $$4.81 on Friday. Natixis has a 1-year low of $2.05 and a 1-year high of $4.92.

Natixis SA provides asset and wealth management, corporate and investment banking, insurance, and payment services primarily in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers asset and wealth management services in the areas of savings, investment, risk management, and advisory; and mergers and acquisitions, primary equity and loan markets, acquisition and strategic finance, financial transactions on shares, capital, and rating advisory services; structured financing.

Featured Article: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Receive News & Ratings for Natixis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natixis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.