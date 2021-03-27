Naturgy Energy Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GASNF) Short Interest Up 273.6% in March

Naturgy Energy Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GASNF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 79,200 shares, a growth of 273.6% from the February 28th total of 21,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 792.0 days.

GASNF remained flat at $$25.26 during trading on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.21. Naturgy Energy Group has a 52 week low of $16.27 and a 52 week high of $25.50.

Naturgy Energy Group Company Profile

Naturgy Energy Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the supply, liquefaction, regasification, transport, storage, distribution, and sale of natural gas in Spain and internationally. The company operates through Gas and Electricity, EMEA Infrastructures, Latin America South Zone Infrastructures, Latin America North Zone Infrastructures, and Rest segments.

