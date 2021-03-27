Naturgy Energy Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GASNF) Short Interest Up 273.6% in March

Naturgy Energy Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GASNF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 79,200 shares, a growth of 273.6% from the February 28th total of 21,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 792.0 days.
GASNF remained flat at $$25.26 during trading on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.21. Naturgy Energy Group has a 52 week low of $16.27 and a 52 week high of $25.50.
Naturgy Energy Group Company Profile
