Navcoin Price Hits $0.76 on Top Exchanges (NAV)

Navcoin (CURRENCY:NAV) traded 14.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 27th. One Navcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.76 or 0.00001368 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Navcoin has a total market cap of $54.41 million and $4.86 million worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Navcoin has traded 10% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001951 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00002775 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000280 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000294 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded up 49.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000765 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.67 or 0.00015544 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Datacoin (DTC) traded 47.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BoostCoin (BOST) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Navcoin Coin Profile

Navcoin (CRYPTO:NAV) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 71,314,246 coins. Navcoin’s official website is www.navcoin.org . The Reddit community for Navcoin is /r/NavCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Navcoin is medium.com/nav-coin . Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @NavCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Navcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Navcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Navcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

