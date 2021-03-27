Navios Maritime (NYSE:NM) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $3.64

Navios Maritime Holdings Inc. (NYSE:NM) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.64 and traded as high as $11.20. Navios Maritime shares last traded at $10.13, with a volume of 540,952 shares.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.62 and its 200-day moving average is $3.64. The stock has a market cap of $160.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 2.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.93.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NM. Globeflex Capital L P acquired a new stake in Navios Maritime in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Navios Maritime in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Navios Maritime by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 910,870 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,049,000 after acquiring an additional 99,426 shares in the last quarter. 8.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Navios Maritime Holdings Inc operates as a seaborne shipping and logistics company in North America, Europe, Asia, South America, and internationally. It focuses on the transportation and transshipment of dry bulk commodities, including iron ores, coal, and grains. The company operates through two segments, Dry Bulk Vessel Operations and Logistics Business.

