Naya Capital Management UK Ltd. Invests $70.79 Million in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Naya Capital Management UK Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,312,730 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $70,793,000. FirstEnergy accounts for 2.9% of Naya Capital Management UK Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Naya Capital Management UK Ltd. owned about 0.43% of FirstEnergy as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FE. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in FirstEnergy by 39.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,743,437 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $451,297,000 after acquiring an additional 4,150,843 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in FirstEnergy by 69.9% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,276,042 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $208,895,000 after purchasing an additional 2,994,534 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. raised its position in FirstEnergy by 39.5% in the 4th quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,267,255 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $161,231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,490,490 shares in the last quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP acquired a new stake in FirstEnergy in the 4th quarter valued at about $129,109,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in FirstEnergy by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,689,642 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $112,939,000 after purchasing an additional 254,075 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised FirstEnergy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded FirstEnergy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Mizuho increased their price objective on FirstEnergy from $32.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on FirstEnergy from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded FirstEnergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. FirstEnergy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.58.

Shares of FE traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $34.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,051,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,835,453. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.39 and a beta of 0.20. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 1-year low of $22.85 and a 1-year high of $46.36.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 20.15%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.55%. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.47%.

About FirstEnergy

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

