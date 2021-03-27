Naya Capital Management UK Ltd. Sells 26,613 Shares of Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA)

Naya Capital Management UK Ltd. lowered its stake in Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,301,227 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,613 shares during the period. Liberty Global makes up 3.2% of Naya Capital Management UK Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Naya Capital Management UK Ltd. owned 0.57% of Liberty Global worth $79,956,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in Liberty Global by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,412,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,693,000 after buying an additional 57,524 shares during the last quarter. S&CO Inc. grew its position in shares of Liberty Global by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. S&CO Inc. now owns 272,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,729,000 after purchasing an additional 12,765 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in shares of Liberty Global by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 175,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,252,000 after purchasing an additional 9,800 shares in the last quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $214,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Liberty Global by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 793,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,680,000 after purchasing an additional 41,925 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LBTYA. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Liberty Global in a research report on Friday, December 11th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Liberty Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Liberty Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Liberty Global from $25.70 to $28.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Liberty Global from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.04.

Shares of Liberty Global stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $26.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 917,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,628,232. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.41. Liberty Global plc has a one year low of $15.31 and a one year high of $27.04. The company has a market capitalization of $15.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.96 and a beta of 1.34.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The company reported ($1.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($1.71). Liberty Global had a negative net margin of 17.20% and a negative return on equity of 15.47%. The firm had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Liberty Global plc will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Liberty Global Company Profile

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential customers and businesses. It offers value-added broadband services, such as intelligent WiFi features; security; smart home, online storage solutions, and Web spaces; and Connect Box, a connectivity device that delivers in-home Wi-Fi coverage.

