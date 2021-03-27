nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) Shares Bought by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) by 69.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,721,949 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,588,709 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 9.45% of nCino worth $619,072,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of nCino by 66.0% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 15,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after acquiring an additional 6,212 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in nCino during the 4th quarter worth $2,244,000. Accenture plc acquired a new position in nCino in the 4th quarter valued at about $80,456,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in nCino during the 3rd quarter worth $9,392,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in nCino during the fourth quarter worth about $11,586,000. 34.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, major shareholder Salesforce.Com, Inc. sold 44,083 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.68, for a total transaction of $3,203,952.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Spencer Lake sold 875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.62, for a total value of $61,792.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $176,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 831,723 shares of company stock worth $61,053,767.

NCNO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on nCino from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on nCino in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp dropped their target price on nCino from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on nCino from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.50.

Shares of NASDAQ NCNO opened at $63.28 on Friday. nCino, Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.38 and a 52-week high of $103.95. The business has a fifty day moving average of $72.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.32.

About nCino

nCino, Inc, a software- as- a- service company, provides cloud-based software applications for financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its operating system offers customer relationship management, customer onboarding, account opening, loan origination, deposit accounts, workflow, credit analysis, enterprise content management, and instant reporting solutions.

