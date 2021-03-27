NEAR Protocol Hits One Day Trading Volume of $63.34 Million (NEAR)

NEAR Protocol (CURRENCY:NEAR) traded up 3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 27th. NEAR Protocol has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion and $63.34 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NEAR Protocol coin can now be purchased for about $5.50 or 0.00009808 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, NEAR Protocol has traded down 10.3% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get NEAR Protocol alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001783 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $32.81 or 0.00058474 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000987 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00006052 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $127.77 or 0.00227695 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $484.91 or 0.00864122 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.44 or 0.00050684 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $42.39 or 0.00075542 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 23.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.70 or 0.00031542 BTC.

NEAR Protocol Coin Profile

NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 332,015,287 coins. NEAR Protocol’s official website is near.org . The official message board for NEAR Protocol is near.org/blog

NEAR Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEAR Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NEAR Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NEAR Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for NEAR Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NEAR Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.