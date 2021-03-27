Nedbank Group Limited (OTCMKTS:NDBKY) Short Interest Down 82.8% in March

Nedbank Group Limited (OTCMKTS:NDBKY) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a drop of 82.8% from the February 28th total of 15,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 30,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS NDBKY traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $8.89. 33,303 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,343. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.88. Nedbank Group has a 52 week low of $3.92 and a 52 week high of $9.72.

Nedbank Group Company Profile

Nedbank Group Limited, through its subsidiary, Nedbank Limited, provides various wholesale and retail banking services in South Africa and internationally. It offers personal banking solutions, including savings deposits and investment accounts; home and personal loans, student loans, vehicle finance products, private wealth finance solutions, overdrafts, and credit cards; and investment plans and services, financial and estate planning services, and wills and trust services, as well as professional banking, wealth management, non-resident and embassy banking, insurance, stock broking, and foreign exchange services.

