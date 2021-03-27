Nedbank Group Limited (OTCMKTS:NDBKY) Short Interest Down 82.8% in March

Nedbank Group Limited (OTCMKTS:NDBKY) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a drop of 82.8% from the February 28th total of 15,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 30,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS NDBKY traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $8.89. 33,303 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,343. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.88. Nedbank Group has a 52 week low of $3.92 and a 52 week high of $9.72.
Nedbank Group Company Profile
Featured Story: What are gap-up stocks?
Receive News & Ratings for Nedbank Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nedbank Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.