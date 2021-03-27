NEST Protocol 1-Day Volume Tops $8.25 Million (NEST)

NEST Protocol (CURRENCY:NEST) traded 2.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 27th. One NEST Protocol token can now be purchased for $0.0376 or 0.00000067 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. NEST Protocol has a market cap of $74.78 million and $8.25 million worth of NEST Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, NEST Protocol has traded down 12.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001781 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $32.98 or 0.00058714 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000998 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $137.45 or 0.00244688 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00006019 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $475.35 or 0.00846238 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.94 or 0.00049743 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.59 or 0.00074038 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 23.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.96 or 0.00031976 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About NEST Protocol

NEST Protocol’s total supply is 9,978,035,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,986,679,101 tokens. The official website for NEST Protocol is nestprotocol.org . The official message board for NEST Protocol is medium.com/nest-consensus-labs

