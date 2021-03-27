NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) Shares Bought by Engineers Gate Manager LP

Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its holdings in shares of NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) by 88.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,971 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,328 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in NetEase were worth $2,104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of NTES. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NetEase during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in NetEase during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in NetEase during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its stake in NetEase by 400.0% during the fourth quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 350 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in NetEase by 400.0% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 455 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the period.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NTES. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NetEase from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of NetEase from $110.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Industrial Alliance Securities started coverage on shares of NetEase in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.98.

Shares of NetEase stock opened at $103.94 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.01, a P/E/G ratio of 11.96 and a beta of 0.61. NetEase, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.00 and a 52 week high of $134.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $115.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.38.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The technology company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.96 billion. NetEase had a net margin of 20.47% and a return on equity of 19.03%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NetEase, Inc. will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.23%. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.85%.

NetEase, Inc, an Internet technology company, provides online services focusing on content, community, communication, and commerce in the Peoples' Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Online Games Services, Youdao, and Innovative Businesses and Others. It develops and operates PC-client and mobile games, as well as offers games licensed from other game developers.

