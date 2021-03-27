NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.25.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NTST. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NETSTREIT from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Truist lowered their price target on shares of NETSTREIT from $23.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Scotiabank began coverage on shares of NETSTREIT in a report on Thursday, January 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company.

Get NETSTREIT alerts:

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp bought a new position in NETSTREIT in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,202,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of NETSTREIT during the third quarter worth $4,565,000. Hill Winds Capital LP lifted its holdings in NETSTREIT by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Hill Winds Capital LP now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,924,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC bought a new position in NETSTREIT during the fourth quarter worth about $2,569,000. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NETSTREIT in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,307,000. 68.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE NTST opened at $18.30 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.95 and a 200-day moving average of $18.28. NETSTREIT has a 1-year low of $16.63 and a 1-year high of $19.82.

NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.23. Equities analysts predict that NETSTREIT will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.37%.

NETSTREIT Company Profile

NETSTREIT is an internally managed Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) based in Dallas, Texas that specializes in acquiring single-tenant net lease retail properties nationwide. The growing portfolio consists of high-quality properties leased to e-commerce resistant tenants with healthy balance sheets.

Read More: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for NETSTREIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NETSTREIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.