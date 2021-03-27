NeuroMetrix (NASDAQ:NURO) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2.75

NeuroMetrix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NURO)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.75 and traded as high as $3.70. NeuroMetrix shares last traded at $3.54, with a volume of 72,727 shares changing hands.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.89 and its 200-day moving average is $2.75.

NeuroMetrix (NASDAQ:NURO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The medical device company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. NeuroMetrix had a negative return on equity of 71.00% and a negative net margin of 38.80%. The business had revenue of $1.81 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in NeuroMetrix stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of NeuroMetrix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NURO) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 40,255 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $127,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 1.06% of NeuroMetrix at the end of the most recent reporting period. 1.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NeuroMetrix, Inc, a healthcare company, develops and markets products for the detection, diagnosis, and monitoring of peripheral nerve and spinal cord disorders. The company develops wearable neuro-stimulation therapeutic devices and point-of-care neuropathy diagnostic tests to address chronic health conditions, including chronic pain, sleep disorders, and diabetes.

