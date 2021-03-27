Neutrino USD Price Hits $1.00 on Top Exchanges (USDN)

Neutrino USD (CURRENCY:USDN) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 27th. During the last seven days, Neutrino USD has traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Neutrino USD token can currently be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00001771 BTC on exchanges. Neutrino USD has a total market cap of $210.83 million and $2.55 million worth of Neutrino USD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001774 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.85 or 0.00058251 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000992 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 21.2% against the dollar and now trades at $137.40 or 0.00243665 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00006068 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $476.41 or 0.00844871 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.88 or 0.00049446 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.48 or 0.00073555 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 22% against the dollar and now trades at $17.78 or 0.00031539 BTC.

About Neutrino USD

Neutrino USD’s genesis date was November 22nd, 2019. Neutrino USD’s total supply is 211,072,913 tokens and its circulating supply is 211,072,364 tokens. The official website for Neutrino USD is beta.neutrino.at . Neutrino USD’s official Twitter account is @neutrino_proto . Neutrino USD’s official message board is medium.com/@neutrinoteam

Buying and Selling Neutrino USD

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neutrino USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Neutrino USD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Neutrino USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

