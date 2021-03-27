Nevada Copper Corp. (OTCMKTS:NEVDF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Nevada Copper Corp. (OTCMKTS:NEVDF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,961,800 shares, an increase of 4,288.8% from the February 28th total of 44,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,848,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

OTCMKTS NEVDF opened at $0.14 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.11. Nevada Copper has a 52 week low of $0.05 and a 52 week high of $1.00.

Separately, Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Nevada Copper from $0.20 to $0.25 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th.

Nevada Copper Corp. engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Nevada. The company explores for copper, gold, silver, and iron ores. Its principal property is the Pumpkin Hollow property located in Nevada, United States. The company was formerly known as Astron Resources Corporation and changed its name to Nevada Copper Corp.

