Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO) Stake Lowered by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD reduced its stake in Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO) by 11.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,028,320 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 535,455 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 11.70% of Nevro worth $697,302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Nevro by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,720,187 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $643,965,000 after acquiring an additional 238,308 shares during the period. Jackson Square Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Nevro by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 1,232,978 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $213,428,000 after buying an additional 204,465 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nevro by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 750,850 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $129,972,000 after acquiring an additional 6,147 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Nevro by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 428,825 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $74,229,000 after buying an additional 1,230 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Nevro by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 233,278 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $40,381,000 after acquiring an additional 2,763 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Nevro from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of Nevro from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Nevro in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Nevro from $192.00 to $199.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Nevro from $203.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $181.38.

In other news, insider Niamh Louise Pellegrini sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.55, for a total value of $136,912.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders have sold a total of 2,250 shares of company stock valued at $375,323 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Nevro stock opened at $137.49 on Friday. Nevro Corp. has a 12-month low of $82.96 and a 12-month high of $188.14. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $162.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $161.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a PE ratio of -50.55 and a beta of 1.02.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.12. Nevro had a negative net margin of 24.46% and a negative return on equity of 30.25%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Nevro Corp. will post -2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nevro Profile

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, provides products for the patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company develops and commercializes the Senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain.

