New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) Short Interest Up 612.1% in March

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,050,000 shares, a growth of 612.1% from the February 28th total of 4,220,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,160,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on EDU. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $191.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. New Oriental Education & Technology Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.63.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group stock opened at $14.23 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $24.21 billion, a PE ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 0.95. New Oriental Education & Technology Group has a 12-month low of $10.27 and a 12-month high of $19.97. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $138.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $159.74.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $887.69 million for the quarter. New Oriental Education & Technology Group had a net margin of 10.85% and a return on equity of 12.98%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that New Oriental Education & Technology Group will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 93.3% in the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 54,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,164,000 after acquiring an additional 26,400 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 224,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,776,000 after purchasing an additional 56,114 shares in the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd bought a new stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group during the third quarter worth about $5,637,000. TCW Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,091,000. Finally, Ocean Arete Ltd. bought a new position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,627,000. 80.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About New Oriental Education & Technology Group

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through K-12 AST, Test Preparation and Other Courses; and Others segments. The company offers test preparation courses to students taking language and entrance exams used by educational institutions in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and the Commonwealth countries; and after-school tutoring courses for middle and high school students to enhance their exam scores, as well as for children to teach English.

