Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) Shares Purchased by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,330,243 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 150,094 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned about 0.78% of Newell Brands worth $70,700,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Founders Financial Alliance LLC raised its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 12,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 1.3% during the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 41,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 18,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 889 shares during the period. Seeyond increased its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 2.0% in the third quarter. Seeyond now owns 48,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $824,000 after buying an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 12,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 961 shares during the last quarter. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NWL stock opened at $26.64 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -102.46, a PEG ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.29. Newell Brands Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.05 and a fifty-two week high of $26.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.63 billion. Newell Brands had a negative net margin of 1.11% and a positive return on equity of 17.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Newell Brands Inc. will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.12%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Newell Brands to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Newell Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Newell Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.82.

Newell Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of consumer and commercial products. It operates through the following segments: Appliances and Cookware; Commercial Solutions, Home Solutions; Learning and Development; and Outdoor and Recreation. The Appliances and Cookware segment designs, manufactures, sources, markets and distributes a diverse line of household products.

