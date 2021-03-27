NewHold Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:NHIC) Short Interest Up 672.7% in March

NewHold Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:NHIC) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 520,800 shares, a growth of 672.7% from the February 28th total of 67,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 295,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days. Currently, 3.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

NASDAQ:NHIC opened at $10.08 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.40. NewHold Investment has a 52 week low of $9.43 and a 52 week high of $11.23.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Basso Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of NewHold Investment by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 79,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,000 after purchasing an additional 5,164 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NewHold Investment in the 4th quarter valued at $76,000. Seelaus Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NewHold Investment in the 4th quarter valued at $124,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of NewHold Investment in the 4th quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, Warberg Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NewHold Investment in the 4th quarter valued at $239,000. 69.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NewHold Investment Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as NewHold Industrial Corp. and changed its name to NewHold Investment Corp. in February 2020.

