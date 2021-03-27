Newton (NEW) One Day Volume Tops $1.38 Million

Newton (CURRENCY:NEW) traded 3.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 27th. During the last week, Newton has traded down 27.8% against the US dollar. One Newton coin can currently be purchased for $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Newton has a total market capitalization of $18.56 million and $1.38 million worth of Newton was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001778 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $33.01 or 0.00058679 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000989 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.41 or 0.00006069 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $132.73 or 0.00235959 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $474.96 or 0.00844328 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.72 or 0.00049282 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.60 or 0.00073954 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 19.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.72 or 0.00031503 BTC.

Newton Profile

Newton launched on October 11th, 2018. Newton’s total supply is 98,823,661,261 coins and its circulating supply is 20,571,994,592 coins. The official website for Newton is www.newtonproject.org . Newton’s official Twitter account is @newton_project

According to CryptoCompare, “Newton is an infrastructure for the community economy, and its technical framework includes the application layer, the protocol layer, and the foundational technology layer. Newton provides complete governance, collaboration, incentives and other support for establishing a community economy. Newton’s human-machine nodes are self-driven and automatically motivated, thereby forming a business model in which everyone contributes and everyone benefits. “

Buying and Selling Newton

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Newton directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Newton should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Newton using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

