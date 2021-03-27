NEXT.coin (NEXT) Price Hits $0.20 on Exchanges

NEXT.coin (CURRENCY:NEXT) traded up 23.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 27th. NEXT.coin has a total market capitalization of $1.22 million and $77,002.00 worth of NEXT.coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, NEXT.coin has traded up 14.3% against the U.S. dollar. One NEXT.coin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000337 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56,106.66 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $506.20 or 0.00902208 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $199.96 or 0.00356391 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $30.37 or 0.00054138 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 23.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001553 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001244 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000265 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.86 or 0.00014010 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001357 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000398 BTC.

NEXT is a PoS/PoW coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 15th, 2017. NEXT.coin’s total supply is 16,788,346 coins and its circulating supply is 6,228,754 coins. The official message board for NEXT.coin is medium.com/nextexchange . NEXT.coin’s official Twitter account is @NextExchange . NEXT.coin’s official website is next.exchange

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEXT.coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NEXT.coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NEXT.coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

