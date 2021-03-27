Nexus Price Reaches $1.25 on Exchanges (NXS)

Nexus (CURRENCY:NXS) traded 2.6% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 27th. In the last week, Nexus has traded 21.6% lower against the US dollar. Nexus has a market capitalization of $87.84 million and $530,355.00 worth of Nexus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nexus coin can now be purchased for about $1.25 or 0.00002233 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Nexus Profile

Nexus (NXS) is a PoW/nPoS coin that uses the SHA3 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 23rd, 2014. Nexus’ total supply is 70,111,940 coins. Nexus’ official Twitter account is @NxsEarth and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Nexus is /r/nexusearth and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Nexus is nexus.io.

