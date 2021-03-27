NFI Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:NFYEF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

NFI Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:NFYEF) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $34.25.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NFYEF. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on NFI Group in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on NFI Group from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. CIBC raised their price target on NFI Group from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of NFI Group in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on NFI Group from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th.

Shares of NFYEF opened at $21.33 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.91. NFI Group has a 52-week low of $9.23 and a 52-week high of $25.73.

NFI Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells buses in North America, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Manufacturing Operations and Aftermarket Operations. It offers heavy-duty transit buses under the New Flyer name; single and double-deck buses under the name Alexander Dennis Limited; motor coaches under Plaxton and MCI names; low-floor cutaway and medium-duty buses under the ARBOC brand; and aftermarket parts under the NFI Parts name.

