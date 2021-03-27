NFTLootBox (LOOT) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $1.05 Million

NFTLootBox (CURRENCY:LOOT) traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 27th. Over the last seven days, NFTLootBox has traded 12.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. NFTLootBox has a total market capitalization of $2.85 million and $1.05 million worth of NFTLootBox was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NFTLootBox token can currently be bought for $126.21 or 0.00224346 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001780 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.05 or 0.00058800 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000986 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00006030 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $130.51 or 0.00232155 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $485.93 or 0.00864426 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.25 or 0.00050246 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $42.31 or 0.00075268 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 21.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.66 or 0.00031408 BTC.

NFTLootBox Profile

NFTLootBox’s total supply is 40,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 22,599 tokens. NFTLootBox’s official message board is nftlootbox.medium.com . NFTLootBox’s official website is nftlootbox.com

Buying and Selling NFTLootBox

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFTLootBox directly using U.S. dollars.

