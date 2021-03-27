NFTX Hashmasks Index Price Hits $2,014.28 (MASK)

NFTX Hashmasks Index (CURRENCY:MASK) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 27th. In the last week, NFTX Hashmasks Index has traded 14.6% lower against the dollar. NFTX Hashmasks Index has a total market cap of $1.04 million and approximately $15,530.00 worth of NFTX Hashmasks Index was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NFTX Hashmasks Index coin can currently be purchased for about $2,014.28 or 0.03602157 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001790 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $32.42 or 0.00057984 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000996 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00006060 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $134.70 or 0.00240883 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $473.59 or 0.00846929 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.93 or 0.00049946 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.34 or 0.00073928 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 16.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.86 or 0.00030154 BTC.

NFTX Hashmasks Index Profile

NFTX Hashmasks Index’s total supply is 518 coins. NFTX Hashmasks Index’s official Twitter account is @nftx_

NFTX Hashmasks Index Coin Trading

