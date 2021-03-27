NFTX Hits One Day Volume of $3.01 Million (NFTX)

NFTX (CURRENCY:NFTX) traded 5.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 27th. NFTX has a market capitalization of $94.83 million and approximately $3.01 million worth of NFTX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NFTX coin can now be purchased for about $202.72 or 0.00373700 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, NFTX has traded down 22.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001845 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.37 or 0.00057823 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000996 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.24 or 0.00005980 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 21.1% against the dollar and now trades at $121.07 or 0.00223180 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $462.21 or 0.00852055 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.00 or 0.00049768 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.50 or 0.00074656 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.59 or 0.00028748 BTC.

NFTX Coin Profile

NFTX’s total supply is 650,000 coins and its circulating supply is 467,778 coins.

Buying and Selling NFTX

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFTX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NFTX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NFTX using one of the exchanges listed above.

